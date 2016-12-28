Jah Prayzah billed for Kwekwe shut down gig

Lovemore Zigara, Midlands Correspondent

KWEKWE fans are in for a treat today as the man of the moment Jah Prayzah descends on the gold mining town where he is expected to give his legion of fans the ‘last supper’ before the dawn of 2017 at Autoworx Centre today.

With three days before the New Year, the Jah Prayzah gig is the biggest attraction before the 2016 curtains come down in Kwekwe.

Already the Jah Prayzah nostalgia has reached fever pitch in the city which plays host to the “Watora Mari” hit maker’s second last show before he shares the stage with legendary Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi on New Year’s eve in the 2016 shutdown gig dubbed “Fill up HICC” at Rainbow Towers.

He will be supported by upcoming artiste Portipha Mopo who is son to Mike Mopo of the “Nherera ndimambo” fame.

Show promoter Jack Mesina of JJ Promotions said all is now in place for the hosting of the show.

He said: “It is all systems go for the holding of the Jah Prayzah gig which I am very confident that it be a full house.

‘‘We decided to bring such a big artiste to Kwekwe since he is the man of the moment and we want the people in the city to end the year in style.”

Mesina also allayed rain fears at the open air joint which can take up to 2 000 revellers as his promotion company has secured two big tents for the convenience of the show goers.

“People should not fear the rains because when we planned this show we had that in mind and we have secured two big tents which we are going to pitch so that those who come for the show are not worried by the weather,” said the JJ Promotions front man.

He said in keeping with the festive mood there would be a braai area and meat galore for the revellers.

“Apart from that we have also partnered with a beverage manufacturer which will provide mineral water, juices and other drinks. In our stock we will also have a wide range of beers, spirits, brandy and whiskey,” he said.