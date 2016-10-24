Jah Prayzah bunks, wins MTV award

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AFTER numerous nominations and accolades locally, Jah Prayzah has landed his first continental award as he landed an Mtv Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) held in South Africa on Saturday night.

The Mudhara Vachauya hit-maker won the Listeners’ Choice award ahead of a massive 20 other nominees in the category at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The awards were presented by Bonang Matheba, who replaced Trevor Noah and was assisted by Nomzamo Mbatha and Yemi Alade.

Jah Prayzah who was not at the award ceremony but performing in Harare, shared his joy on Facebook with fans.

“Masoja woye! Handina mashoko kani! Tautora mukombe uya weListener’s Choice kuma MAMA Awards kuJoburg. Unfortunately I couldn’t make it there but I just want to thank you all so much masoja for the support! Ndirikushaya pekubata nemufaro, I am tearing up!”

His win for fans is a huge step in the right direction for Zimbabwe’s music to get a foothold on the African continent and be recognised.

Others were disappointed that Jah Prayzah did not travel to South Africa to mix and mingle with fellow African stars.

Jah Prayzah said he was fully booked for the weekend and could not renege on his contractual obligations.

“I didn’t travel to South Africa because the second batch of MAMA nominations were released in October and I was already booked by people. The people would have paid their monies in full and we couldn’t disappoint them. For instance I had a show in Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium, and there was a private function at Meikles Hotel. The private function was a family celebrating their mother’s 50th birthday. You can imagine the sentimental value that holds for the family only for us to disappoint them,” said Jah Prayzah.

He said Farai Mutero represented him.

“Farai was there to collect the award on our behalf and represent us. However Mtv doesn’t want people to go on stage and say thank you to fans. That’s why we had to make that thank you video. All nominees had to make that video,” said Jah Prayzah.

Meanwhile, Nigerian artists scooped most of the awards. It was a big night for Wizkid in particular. The Starboy walked away with three major awards: Artist of the Year, Best Male, Best Collaboration. Co-host Yemi Alade took home Best Female, while Tekno was named Best Breakthrough Act.

South Africa also fared quite well. Cassper Nyovest picked up Best Live Act while Emtee was deemed Best Hip Hop. Caster Semenya is the 2016 Person of the Year. Hugh Masekela was given the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The other major highlight was fast rising SA rapper Nasty C who was introduced to the stage by internationally acclaimed rapper Future who was the guest performer.

Kenya didn’t disappoint either. Sauti Sol was given the award for Best Group.

The full list of winners.

The MTV Africa Music Awards Full List of 2016 Winners

Artist of the Year: Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Female: Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Best Male: Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Group: Sauti Sol (Kenya)

Best Breakthrough Act: Tekno (Nigeria)

Best Live Act: Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)

Best Hip Hop in association with MTN: Emtee (South Africa)

Song of the Year in partnership with Google: “My Woman, My Everything” Patoranking feat. Wande Coal (Nigeria)

Listener’s Choice: Jah Prayzah (Zimbabwe)

Video of the Year: “Niquer Ma Vie” – Youssoupha (Congo) – Director: Antony Abdelli & Jose Eon

Best Pop & Alternative: Shekinah & Kyle Deutsch (South Africa)

Best Francophone: Serge Beynaud (Ivory Coast)

Best Lusophone: C4 Pedro (Angola)

Personality of the Year in association with DSTV: Caster Semenya (South Africa)

Legend Award: Hugh Masekela

Best Collaboration: DJ Maphorisa feat. Wizkid & DJ Buckz – “Soweto Baby” (South Africa/Nigeria)

Africa Reimagined: Vivian Onano and Mary Taedzerwa

Best International: Drake (USA)