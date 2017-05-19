Jah Prayzah for Swazi fest

Noel Munzabwa in Swaziland WINTER is upon us and as usual, it’s time to light those fires.

On the musical front in this mountainous kingdom, it is time to light the bushfires with this regional entertainment extravaganza, MTN Bushfire, in which Oliver Mtukudzi has in the past editions become a top attraction.

Sadly for any Tuku passionate follower here, the Zimbabwe music icon will not be part of the cast this year, seemingly stealing away the usual drawcard performance usually housed at the main stage as a “sundowner” on the closing day of the festival.

For any follower of Zimbabwean music in the region however, the good news is that fast-rising star Jah Prayzah – fresh with his Sendekera collaboration with South Africa group Mafikizolo – will be bringing the Zimbabwe Fire as he is set for a debut on the opening day.

The Mutoko-born star will light his first “Swazi fire” on the main stage after being lined up for the opening day on May 26, probably marking a belated Africa Day commemoration.

He will be on stage for an hour, 20 minutes shortly after midnight to showcase what he has and expectedly, this will be the biggest attraction for Zimbabweans living in this country.

“Jah Prayzah is obviously our attraction at this year’s MTN Bushfire and we’ll definitely be there to cheer him on. We’ve listened to his music and now it’s time to see him live on stage,” said Luckson Chisoma.

The closing day of the festival is usually jazzy and South Africa’s iconic Hugh Masekela will perform alongside Swaziland’s Sands famed for his hit “Tigi Tigi”.

Every year, around 25 000 music fans from across the globe gather in the scenic Malkerns Valleys of Swaziland to experience the internationally acclaimed event.

More than a music festival, the MTN Bushfire is a holistic experience made up of a rich texture of arts, culture, crafts, food and people, carefully curated into specialised zones to create an explosive three-day event and a memorable take home, family–friendly experience.

Said Bushfire director Jiggs Thorne: “Entering its second decade, the festival’s commitment to the arts, environment and social change is stronger than ever.

“As Africa’s premiere world music festival, MTN Bushfire has always had strong African roots and this year is no exception.

Fans of 90s kwaito can rejoice in the return of arguably one of the original kwaito acts – TKZee who helped to define the era.”

–@NoelMunzabwa