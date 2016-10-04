Jah Prayzah nominated for MTV awards

Showbiz Reporter

Jah Prayzah, in the eye of a sex storm triggered by his former dancer recently, has something to smile about as his collaboration with Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz on song Watora Mari seems to be paying dividends.

The track released in August has been heavily rotated on international music station – MTV Base (DStv channel 322) and it is no surprise that Jah Prayzah has been included on the channel’s awards nominees. Jah Prayzah was at the weekend announced as a nominee in the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) 2016 Listener’s Choice category together with Uganda’s Bebe Cool and Nigeria’s Burna Boy among many others.

Organisers of the awards, Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) Africa and MTV Base announced the final set of nominees for the MAMAs at the Lagos leg of the Road to MAMA on Sunday.

The awards ceremony taking place in Johannesburg at the Ticketpro Dome on October 22 will see Black Coffee (South Africa), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Sauti Sol (Kenya), Wizkid (Nigeria) and Yemi Alade (Nigeria) battling it out for artiste of the year. Tiwa Savage has been nominated in two categories – Best Female with Yemi Alade, Josey (Ivory Coast), Mz Vee (Ghana) and Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania) and Video of The Year with her recent music video ‘If I start to talk’.

Babes Wodumo, Falz, Simi and Tekno will go head to head in the Best Breakthrough category.

Alex Okosi, VIMN Africa senior vice president and managing director said: “This year’s nominations are truly pan-African, coming from all corners of the continent, and honouring artistes and achievers from more countries than ever before.” Below is the second list of nominees:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Black Coffee (South Africa)

Diamond (Tanzania)

Sauti Sol (Kenya)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

BEST FEMALE

Josey (Ivory Coast)

Mz Vee (Ghana)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania)

Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

BEST BREAKTHROUGH

Babes Wodumo (South Africa)

Emtee (South Africa)

Falz (Nigeria)

Franko (Cameroon)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Nathi (South Africa)

Raymond (Tanzania)

Simi (Nigeria)

Tekno (Nigeria)

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Jump” – Anatii & Cassper feat. Nasty C (South Africa); Director: Kyle Lewis

“Caviar Dreams” – AL Bairre & PhFAT (South Africa); Director: Daniel Levi

“If I Start to Talk” – Tiwa Savage feat. Dr Sid (Nigeria); Director: Clarence Peters

“Kisasi Kumi” – Sheeba (Uganda) – Director: Sasha Vybz

“ Niquer Ma Vie“ – Youssoupha (Congo) – Director: Antony Abdelli & Jose Eon

SONG OF THE YEAR IN PARTNERSHIP WITH GOOGLE

“Shaktibobo” – Olamide (Nigeria)

“Reggae Blues” – Harrysongz feat Olamide, Kcee & Iyanya, Orezi (Nigeria)

“My Woman, My Everything” – Patoranking feat. Wande Coal (Nigeria)

“Godwin” – Korede Bello (Nigeria)

“Ngud” – Kwesta feat. Cassper (South Africa)

“Roll Up Re-Up” – Emtee feat. Wizkid and AKA (South Africa/Nigeria)

“Soweto Baby” – DJ Maphorisa feat. Wizkid (South Africa/Nigeria)

“Baddest” – AKA feat. Burna Boy, Khuli Chana, Yanga (South Africa/Nigeria)

“Wololo” – Babes Wodumo feat. Mampintsha (South Africa)

“Coller la Petite“ – Franko (Cameroon)

“Unconditionally bae” – Sauti Sol feat. Alikiba (Kenya/Tanzania)

BEST FRANCOPHONE

Franko (Cameroon)

J-Rio (Gabon)

Magasco (Cameroon)

Serge Beynaud (Ivory Coast)

Toofan (Togo)

LISTENER’S CHOICE

Adiouza (Senegal)

Bebe Cool (Uganda)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Den G (Liberia)

EL (Ghana)

Jah Prayzah (Zimbabwe)

Jay Rox (Zambia)

Kansoul (Kenya)

Kiss Daniel (Nigeria)

Lij Michael (Ethiopia)

LXG (Sierra Leone)

Meddy (Rwanda)

Messias Marioca (Mozambique)

Prince Kaybee (South Africa)

Reda Taliani (Algeria)

Saad Lamjarred (Morocco)

Sabri Mosbah (Tunisia)

Sidiki Diabate (Mali)

Tamer Hosny (Egypt)

The Dogg (Namibia)

Yamoto Band (Tanzania)