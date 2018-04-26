Jah Prayzah promises worldclass performance

Showbiz Reporter

Jah Prayzah who last performed in Bulawayo early last year, says music lovers in the city must brace for a worldclass event when he shuts down the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair on Saturday.

The shut down show will be at Hartsfield Tshisanyama and as usual Jah Prayzah will be backed by his Third Generation band.

The event is being organised by 2 Kings Entertainment with the help of 3D Events.

DJs Liz, Crazy Dee, Wellyonz, Eugy and Champion Sound, will also perform at the event.

Jah Prayzah’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze said they wanted to be in Bulawayo tomorrow but due to accommodation challenges, they will be in the city on Saturday.

“It’s been a while since we performed in Bulawayo so we’d have wanted to come there on Friday, a day before the show in order to have time to connect with the Bulawayo fans, but this may not happen as the accommodation there is fully booked because of the Trade Fair.

“We’ve, however, secured accommodation for Saturday but are still trying to get something for Friday,” said Mushapaidze.

Bulawayo fans, the manager said, should expect to see a completely different Jah Prayzah from the one they last saw last year.

“This is a show not to be missed and one that won’t be forgotten. There have been so many new developments within the band from the last time people there saw Jah Prayzah perform. He has a lot in store for them so I urge people to come in their numbers,” Mushapaidze said.

He said Jah Prayzah who recently dropped a track with top dancehall artiste, Jah Cure, was now working on a new album which he will release later in the year.

Meanwhile, Mzoe 7 who will be performing alongside Jah Prayzah said he cannot wait as this will be a great opportunity for him to sample his new songs such as Ulimenemene. The energetic artiste, who is behind the hit Kwasa Kwasa and most recently Babes WeMonthend, said Ulimenemene will be released on May 7.

“I want people to get a feel of the song during my live performance at the Jah Prayzah show before its release on May 7. This year, there hasn’t been a banger from Bulawayo so this is why I penned this song so that we have a party song for December,” Mzoe 7 said.

He said he was looking forward to sharing the stage with Jah Prayzah whom he hopes to collaborate with.

“I’d really love to work with Jah because he has a lovely voice. I think his energy and mine can complement each other and make a great song,” said Mzoe 7.