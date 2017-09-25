Jah Prayzah sings with Africa greats

As he prepares to launch his new album – Kutonga Kwaro next month with the help of Nigerian superstar, Davido – Jah Prayzah’s legendary status as Zimbabwe’s next great superstar seems more certain now than ever.

Since the history-making night in Durban last year when he became the first Zimbabwean artist to win an MTV Award for Listeners’ Choice, the artiste has proved to have a healthy appetite to conquer the continent.

While he has been nominated for the 2017 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in the Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa category, the musician has also landed the biggest collaboration of his career after he recently teamed up with African greats – South Africa’s Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Nigeria’s P-Square, Akon, Youssou N’Dour, (both Senegal) and DRC’s Fally Ipupa.

Titled The Song for Africa, the collaboration is the theme song for the inaugural edition of the Africa Leaders 4 Change Awards and will be performed for the first time on November 21 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The artists united for the cause of building hospitals and schools in Africa. According to information on their website, the awards are hosted by Celebs 4 Change, a South Africa-based organisation that identifies, recognises and rewards organisations doing exceptional work in all areas of philanthropy.

“African artists united for the cause of building hospitals and schools in Africa,” a Celebs 4 Change press statement reads.

“The passion and harmony of the song makes it a complete African pride anthem. These are initiatives that have shown the verve for adding a positive meaningful impact on African lives without a financial reward.”

A percentage of the proceeds of the Africa Leaders 4 Change Awards will be donated to rebuilding schools and hospitals in Africa, the statement said.

This collaboration adds to Jah Prayzah’s continental catalogue which already consists of Mafikizolo, Diamond Platnumz and recently Davido. – Zimbuzz/Showbiz Reporter