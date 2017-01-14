Jail unbearable for $28 000 theft maid

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

ONE of the two Bulawayo maids who allegedly stole $28 000 from their employer wept uncontrollably in court yesterday pleading to be released on bail as conditions in remand prison were unbearable for her.

Eunice Mabhena (50) and Florence Phiri (43) allegedly stole the money from their employer, Mrs Permian Macheka, in October last year.

Mrs Macheka of Hillside suburb had allegedly sold 52 head of cattle to raise the money.

The two have been in remand prison since October 28.

Bulawayo Magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushowe yesterday further remanded the pair in custody to February 3.

Phiri yesterday wailed in court as she pleaded to be remanded out of custody.

“Please Your Worship, may we be allowed to go home. Jail life is difficult. May we come to court from our homes,” she said in-between tears.

Phiri, who initially pleaded guilty to theft saying she had used part of the money to buy her husband a car as a Christmas present, yesterday recanted her earlier statement and denied knowledge of the vehicle.

“Your Worship I only took $5 500. I used $1 800 to buy a car as a Christmas present for my husband. I don’t know who took the rest of the money.

May this court please remand me out of custody,” said Phiri during her initial court appearance last October.

However, yesterday she denied knowledge of the motor vehicle and asked to be remanded out of custody.

The investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Vhingirai, testified that a Hyundai Excel was recovered at Phiri’s rural home as per her initial statement.

“Your Worship the accused person is now just trying to distance herself from her statement. She is the one who told us about the car. We found her husband driving it. He confirmed that accused bought it for him,” said Sgt Vhingirai.

The other maid, Mabhena, through her lawyer Mr Vuyile Mpofu of V J Mpofu and Associates, maintained her plea of not guilty.

Mr Mpofu said the police were not thorough in their investigations and had allowed Mrs Macheka to interfere with investigations.

“Complainant was with the police officers all the time investigations were being done. She went with them to Mabhena’s house. She even took her to the toilet away from the police officers and searched her. Her husband is the one who told police officers that the serial numbers on the money recovered matched those of the money that had remained in the briefcase.

“None of the officers verified that. You have agreed that if police involve civilians, especially complainants in investigations, there could be a possibility of attaining biased results,” he said.

For the State, Mr Kudakwashe Jaravaza said investigators found Mabhena with $700 while her alleged accomplice Phiri was found with $100 of the stolen money.

He said Mrs Macheka sold 52 head of cattle and kept $28 600 in her bedroom.

“On October 19, complainant added $2 400 to her $28 600.

“On October 24 she realised that $28 000 was missing and she made a report to the police.

“Phiri was found in possession of $100 and Mabhena had $700 and the serial numbers of the notes tallied with those of the stolen money,” said Mr Jaravaza.

