Jamaica Easter in Bulawayo: Centre Party thrilled to perform with Turbulence, Mega Banton

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AFTER two years of soul-searching, reggae musician Centre Party is delighted to be sharing the stage with Jamaica’s Turbulence, Mega Banton and Ghana’s Epixode tomorrow.

Born Felix Debwe, Centre Party will perform with the acclaimed international artistes who landed in the country on Tuesday for a One Unity, One Reggae Tour, at BAC Leisure Centre and other venues across the country.

“As a reggae musician, I’ve been doing a lot of soul searching with regards to the music I was producing. I’ve been writing and rewriting in an endeavour to compose music that’s not just music, but music that can change lives, music that can build a society and change the way we think,” said Centre Party.

“Society is full of hate, yet we should live in peace. My new album that’ll be launched next month will tackle issues to do with tribalism, teenage pregnancy, drugs, unemployment and hunger among others.”

Although he has been on a soul searching hiatus, Centre Party who was last active in 2015 when he released the song Havagutsikane said his inclusion on the One Unity tour indicated that he was still relevant on the music scene.

“Being included on this show has shown me that my impact as a reggae artist is still there. It also means big promoters like RedFoxx International and YardOne Intertainment have confidence in me.

“I’m so excited to be sharing the stage with the mega stars and hope to learn from them,” he said.

The artiste will use the show to dish out music from his four albums as well as his latest offing.

If all goes well, Centre Party hopes to collaborate with Turbulence. He has already composed the song.

“I’m looking forward to collaborating with Turbulence on a song called African Queen. It’s an appreciation of our women.”