Jameson toasts Vic Falls Carnival: Organisers reduce ticket prices for locals

Andrew Moyo

THE Jameson Vic Falls Carnival, whose staging this year was in doubt over sponsorship issues, is back on track.

One of the organisers of the year-end festival, Darryn Lee, said he was glad their main sponsor Jameson – a whiskey maker – would once again be sponsoring this year’s edition.

“Jameson are the perfect sponsor for the carnival. Nothing goes better with a celebration than Jameson on ice,” toasted Lee.

Over the years, locals have been sidelined from the carnival which attracts more foreigners because of the steep ticket pricing.

This year, organisers have taken heed and are working on a package where locals will be expected to pay less to witness the country’s biggest year-end party.

“We’ll be launching reduced local tickets shortly that’ll be available at selected outlets in Vic Falls.”

The festival starts with a series of parties at various venues in the resort town with the famous Party Train and Bush Party taking centre stage on December 30.

The final party on New Year’s Eve wraps things up with electrifying live performances at Victoria Falls Farm School.

Tickets for the Train Party have been pegged at $65, while those for the New Year’s concert are going for $65 with a two-day pass for both days costing $100. One day tickets cost $60.

Lee said this year’s edition, themed “African Carnival”, would be headlined by LCNVL (Locnville), Good Luck, Sketchy Bongo and The Kiffness.

These acts have been topping charts on various TV channels with hit songs that are set to spice up the biggest New Year’s celebration in Zimbabwe.

LCNVL is a multi-award winning and best-selling electronic hip-hop duo consisting of twin brothers Andrew and Brian Chaplin, whose tracks

“Yesterday”, “Sun in my Pocket”, “Closer” and “Wasted” have earned global appeal.

Sketchy Bongo recently signed for Sony America, and with his smash-hit “Take Me Back to the Beach” about to be released globally, he will definitely bring the perfect sound to wind up the year.

The Kiffness is a tongue-in-cheek playful trio made up of Mvelo Shandu, Dave and Mike Scott who always display a great sense of humour in their music. Their live performances are a jazzy, groovy and uplifting house mix, which has made them one of South Africa’s favourite live electronic acts.

Talented Vic Falls DJ Francis has once again been entrusted to rock carnivalists on the train party.

The popular train party, which has in the past four years been held on the first day of the carnival, has been moved to day two.

“We’ve moved the Train Party to the 30th of December so that people can really have a great time on their last two days of 2016. We’ve also themed it African Carnival and encourage everyone to really get dressed up,” said Lee.

“The theme for the 31st of December is ‘Unity’ and wherever you are from in the world, we want people to represent their own country by wearing their traditional clothes, bringing along their flags and painting their faces as we all unite under the African skies.”

Lee encouraged people to come in their numbers as the carnival – which was featured by CNN as one of the world’s leading festivals – was not an average New Year’s celebrations.

“This festival brings thousands of adventurous music-lovers and adrenaline junkies from Southern Africa and all over the world.

“Come for the music, beauty of Vic Falls and amazing people but be rest assured that whatever you come for, this year will surprise you with so much more.”

More artistes performing at the three-day fete will be announced later.

Since inception as Falls Fest in 2009, the Jameson Vic Falls Carnival has become the premier New Year’s event in Southern Africa, attracting thousands of revellers from around the world.

Besides the festival, the resort town of Victoria Falls has so much to offer as one of the best tourist destinations in the world.

From adrenaline junkie thrills like bungee jumping to the exploration of the falls themselves, boat cruises on the Zambezi and game drives, visitors are guaranteed an experience of a lifetime.