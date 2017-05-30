Jeys takes music to people

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Afro Jazz artiste Jeys Marabini believes that sitting at home and waiting for shows will not help his cause.

This has prompted him to embark on a tour of high density nightspots in Bulawayo to hold shows there for the next two months.

Jeys has been in the game for a long time and has seen that it is only when he takes music to the people that they will know it.

Partnering renowned artiste Julian Tshuma, Jeys will begin his tour on Saturday at Masilela Leisure Centre in Gwabalanda, Bulawayo. The tour is dubbed “Thath’ uMusic Thatha Community Concerts”.

Tshuma who has years of experience in the arts and is an Amakhosi product under Cont Mhlanga has taken over the reins of managing Jeys.

The last time Jeys did a tour of the high density areas was in 2013 and he feels now is the time for him to embark on another one.

“People should yearn for you as an artiste and when you come back they will be waiting for you with open arms. You can’t just sit at home and expect them to know you, you have to make an effort and go to where they are. A lot of people have been asking me why I don’t play for them especially in the high density areas and I’ve heeded their call,” said Jeys.

The Kuzekulunge frontman who has been doing corporate events and performing in Europe said the shows will be for free and he might give away copies of his albums.

“I want to give away copies of my album during the shows. There’ll be quizzes to see if people know my music and generally generate interest for it,” he said.

Tshuma said through his company J Marketing he wants to give back to the arts hence he is helping Jeys with this tour.

“Jeys Marabini’s music needs to get out there and it is very important for us to do these shows. We want people to know the artist and his music as much as

possible. The only way to do this is to consistently hold shows,” said Tshuma.

He said if all goes well the tour will spread across Zimbabwe and possibly South Africa.

“The tour will be in Bulawayo first then parts of Matabeleland North and South and if all goes well we’ll go to other parts of the country. However, we want to take him to South Africa for a tour and see if we can also establish a fan base,” said Tshuma.

Born Majahawodwa Ndlovu, Jeys has eight

albums:

Emarabini (2002), Thuthukani Ngothando (2004), Sounds of Today and Tomorrow (2005), Jeys MarabiniOne Time (2008), Izenzo (2009), Jeys@40 (2012), Silo (2013) and Thula Sana (2016).

