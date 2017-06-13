Jilted man nabbed for setting lover’s hut on fire

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A BULILIMA man has been arrested for setting his girlfriend’s bedroom hut on fire after she dumped him.

Khumbulani Moyo (29) of Sikhathini area went to Ms Phephisile Ncube’s homestead at midnight to confront her over the breakup. When he failed to locate her, he torched her bedroom hut and fled. Moyo was convicted on his own plea of guilty to malicious damage to property charges by Plumtree magistrate, Mr Joshua Mawere.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and three months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years. Four months were further suspended on condition that he pays $250 as restitution to his ex-girlfriend. The remaining five months were suspended on condition that he performs 175 hours of community service at Gwambe Primary School.

Prosecuting, Mrs Charlote Mafemba said Moyo set Ms Ncube’s bedroom hut on fire on May 25 while she was away.

“On 25 May Moyo went to his ex-girlfriend’s homestead around 12 midnight to confront her for ending their relationship. Moyo didn’t find her as she was at her grandmother’s homestead.

“This made Moyo furious and he set Ms Ncube’s bedroom hut on fire. Property worth $250 which comprised clothes, blankets and valuable documents was destroyed in the fire,” said Mrs Mafemba.

She said Moyo fled from the scene without anyone noticing but villagers managed to track his shoeprints.

In mitigation, Moyo said he mistakenly set the bedroom hut on fire.“I didn’t burn the hut intentionally Your Worship. I had gone to my girlfriend’s homestead to look for her and when I didn’t get any response after knocking I decided to check whether she wasn’t around.

“I used a match stick to illuminate the room but it burnt my finger and I threw it to the ground. I assumed that the flame had died out and I walked away only to realise that the hut was on fire when I was a few metres away,” he said.

Moyo said he wanted to put out the fire but failed.

He said he fled from the scene out of fear.

