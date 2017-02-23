Joburg, Byo launches for Ndolwane’s latest album

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

NDOLWANE Super Sounds’ frontman, Martin Sibanda, has set the dates when he will release his second album, Konke Sizokulungisa in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Sibanda will first launch it in Johannesburg at Hillbrow Theatre on April 29 before travelling to Bulawayo a week later for a launch on May 6 at the Amphitheatre. Sibanda will be supported by Zinja Ziyamluma, Clement Magwaza, and Jeys Marabini at the Bulawayo launch.

The six-track album follows Bakhuzeni, released five years ago after the artiste’s fall out with former band member, Charles Ndebele.

Thandanani Nyoni, Sibanda’s manager said they were hard at work planning for the album launch.

“At first, we were supposed to have one album launch in Bulawayo in March, but because of demand from fans in South Africa, we decided to go all out and also have a big show there,” said Nyoni.

“This is our first major show in Bulawayo and we urge people to come in their numbers.”

Nyoni said after the album launch in South Africa, the latest offering would be released and will be available in various stores which they are still finalising the deal with.

“We’re identifying record bars and outlets where the album will be available. Also we’re still ironing out how much we’re going to charge each copy of the album’s CD,” said Nyoni.