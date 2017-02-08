BREAKING: Joice Mujuru fires seven top officials including Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

ZIMBABWE People First leader Dr Joice Mujuru on Wednesday sacked seven top officials in her party as internal fights threaten to destroy the faction riddled opposition movement.

In a statement, Dr Mujuru announced the sacking of Mr Rugare Gumbo, Mr Didymus Mutasa, Ms Margaret Dingo, Mr Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, Mr Luckson Kandemiri, Mr Munacho Mutezo and Mr Cloudious Makova.

Mujuru accused the seven of being Zanu-PF agents whose agenda was to stall “progress” in the party.

She said more heads were set to roll in the party to weed out perceived “agents.”

“As a result we have decided to eject some of the colleagues and comrades we thought would stand with the People’s cause but have chosen to be agents of the regime. All sorts of tricks, ranging from coup d’état and sophisticated infiltration, have taken centre stage with a view to delaying the People’s cause of unequivocal liberation,” said Dr Mujuru in her statement.

“We assure Zimbabweans that more heads are going to roll in this revolutionary cleansing exercise. We remain committed to the democratisation of Zimbabwe.”

The move has already been endorsed by the Matabeleland South provincial structures.

Meanwhile, reports from Harare indicate that the seven have organised a press conference where they are set to announce Dr Mujuru’s expulsion from the party.

Dr Mujuru’s party, which has been rough sailing from its inception due internal fighting, is reeling from an embarrassing defeat during last month’s Bikita West by election which analysts said had sealed the former Vice President’s fate in Zimbabwean politics.

More to follow…