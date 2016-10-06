Journalists walk to save Manqoba

Tanaka Mrewa, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO journalists have organised a sponsored walk as part of efforts to raise the $43 000 needed for baby Manqoba’s liver transplant in India.

Nine-month-old baby Manqoba, daughter of Zimpapers journalists Lawson Mabhena and Shamiso Yikoniko, was diagnosed with biliary atresia – a liver condition – when she was five months old.

According to doctors, Manqoba’s liver can fail to function anytime, something which has led fellow journalists to come together to raise the needed funds.

Sunday News Reporter — Robin Muchetu – one of the sponsored walk organisers, said the walk, which will feature a host of the city’s socialites, is open to everyone.

But to be part of the walk, one has to pay a $5 participation fee.

The walk has been scheduled to take place in Bulawayo on Saturday.

“It will start at 7AM and we will walk from the city centre to Hillside Dams. Those who wish to partake can register at The Chronicle offices or send their participation fee on EcoCash number 0772 755 127.

“Registration will go on until Saturday morning, just before the walk starts,” said Muchetu.

She said participants for this worthy cause will be provided with complimentary refreshments along the way.

Churches, NGOs and companies have also been urged to participate.

“Quite a number of people have registered with us and we’re very grateful. Companies such as Udine, Mimosa Mine, Hawkflight Construction, Bakers Inn and Bonsa SPAR have already contributed towards the walk and more are still registering.”

For more details about the walk, people can call Muchetu on 09-888871-5 or email her at robin.muchetu@sn.co.zw

Those active on social media have been urged to support the cause by using the #SaveManqoba hash tag each time they post about Manqoba.

Those who will not be able to be part of the walk but want to assist baby Manqoba may get in touch with her mother – Shamiso on +263772935224 or deposit any amount to the banking details below:

Name: Shamiso Yikoniko

Bank: FBC Bank

Branch: FBC Centre

Account Number: 3070070770125.