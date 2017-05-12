Joyride in stolen car ends with two dead and five seriously injured

May 12, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories

Corpse-Marriage

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter
A MAN from Tsholotsho who went on a joyride with friends in a Toyota Hilux Twin Cab he had stolen from his uncle, was involved in an accident that killed two people and seriously injured five others.

Ring Ncube (32) of Sikisi village under chief Gampu, is now on the police wanted list after fleeing from the scene.

The accident occurred on Tuesday at around 9PM along the Mbamba-Mathe gravel road.

Ncube lost control of the vehicle when he swerved to avoid an oncoming donkey-drawn cart.

The vehicle overturned and rolled once before landing on its wheels.

Ncube who escaped unhurt, vanished from the scene as soon as he saw that one of his friends was dead.

Nomore Sibanda (35) of the same village sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot while Rest Moyo (30) died upon admission to Tsholotsho District Hospital.

The vehicle with South African registration belonged to his uncle Mr Aubrey Ntuli (46) who had visited from the neighbouring country.

A neighbour who spoke on condition of anonymity said Mr Ntuli told villagers that he had not given his unlicensed nephew the vehicle.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said the five who were injured were still admitted to Tsholotsho District Hospital.

“I can confirm that we received a report of two men who died in an accident which injured five others. One of them died on the spot while the other died on admission to Tsholotsho District Hospital. The injured are admitted at the same hospital,” said Insp Makonese.

The injured were identified as Iphithuli Moyo (6), Mxolisi Nkomo (25), Nomsa Ndebele (21), Trevor Sibanda (21) and Stanely Sibanda (24) all from Mbamba-Mathe area.

Last Friday, eleven people died while several others were seriously injured when a Toyota Hiace commuter omnibus collided head-on with a haulage truck that had swerved to avoid an ox-drawn cart near Summerview shopping centre in Zhombe.

— @winnie_masara.

 
Pin It

Related Posts

  • God of War

    How come all of them had funny sounding names? That part of the country must have a lot of uneducated people.

    • mqhafi

      very idiotic, myopic and uneducated observation

      • God of War

        If “ring, nomore and rest” are normal names to you, then i think you are also one of that uneducated lot. Learn to think logically and not with emotion. I bet you are touched because these guys are Ndebele and you suspect that i’m Shona and so you don’t want me to comment on that area of the country. Manje tough luck wena mgodoyi, i will comment and say what i want.

    • Cetshwayo

      Uyahlanya wena slima, kahle kahle who do you think you are, u think because you are Shona ungcono angithi. Ujwayele ukubhala idoti vele. Hamba uyebhala kuHerald iphepha lakini

      • God of War

        The only mad person is your prostitute of a mother. Kahle kahle why are you touched; is “ring” a normal name to you? Instead of harassing me for my opinion, i suggest you go and look for your real father wena ba$tard.

        • Smoothy1

          Yeah! They are really funny names. Including Iphithuli.

        • NS

          I thought insulting someone’s mother who is not even involved in this. and calling her a prostitute is done by uneducated people, but it seems someone was really educated here to do very foolish things. Then it shows that there is no difference between educated people and uneducated people.

          • God of War

            There is nothing a son of a dog like you can say to me. Go and sleep under the bridge as is your custom. Mgodoyi.

      • Smoothy1

        You are backward my man. In these days of civilization you are found hallucinating on tribal grounds when others are busy making money out of intellectual integrations then you talk of marginalization?? Wakeup boy. Right now a lot of my Ndebele friends who went to Harare don’t even want to hear of going back to Byo and you are busy with such thinking?? We are in the 21st century boy in case you forget.

    • mshaye’aze afe

      uyisilima esalimala elimeni silele. ibhudlu elilamathe amanyu! Kufuze uphihlizwe ukhakhayi ubuchopho buchaphakale phansi!

      • God of War

        Voetsek mgodoyi. Reply in English i can’t read siNdebele, i can only speak and understand it. Wena khuthu!

      • bliss

        Wow.. I like your turn of phrase..never mind the message,You have reminded me how beautiful and isiNdebele is!

    • mzikayifani

      which names are funny shona or ndebele.in shona names such as shereni,mangirazi,manyengavana,bhayisikoro are acceptable…

      • God of War

        This is not a tribal thing son, but to me “Rest, Nomore and Ring” are funny names be they from a Shona, Kalanga, Tonga, Caucasian or Ndebele. It shows that you come from a poor background where your parents failed in bringing you up, if the first thing you see in my comment is tribe. Don’t show your backwardness here keep it to your wife.

    • NS

      and you are a very educated fool, you even use your education where it does not apply, those names are also found in that part where you think educated people come from, think before you comment. My sincere condolences to those who lost their loved ones.

      • God of War

        You are such an idiot wena mgodoyi. All you see is tribal things in this day and age. Ulizanka nja, FYI, in Bulawayo we don’t have such funny names because peeps in Byo are more educated. Learn to think like you have half a brain instead of talking thru your backside like a witch.

  • Predator

    The uncle is just protecting himself saying he had not given permision for the car to be driven. Police must do their thorough investigations

  • xhiba

    very sad, did those in the donkey drawn cart survive, it is not advisable to drive without a licence look now

  • Mutsa

    Sorry folks Nomore is nomore and Rest has rested.

    • makhurane

      wena so, amabizo sometimes ayakhuluma hmmm

  • ramaphosa

    kanti imota yakhona ngeyomuthi na ize iqede abantu kanje, Ring should have just honoured up so that he also gets medical attention and faces the law

  • Madzibaba Bhawureni

    Iphithuli’ Rest’ Nomoreand Ring why abadala benika abantwana amabizo anje ‘ Rest in peace to the deceased .