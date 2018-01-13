Julius Ndlovu jumps to Byo City

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN Inn goalkeeper’s coach Julius Ndlovu has reportedly jumped ship and joined neighbours Bulawayo City in the same capacity.

Ndlovu replaces Reginald Buhali and will work with head coach Darlington Dodo who has been appointed substantive gaffer at the municipality owned outfit, taking over from Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu who resigned a few weeks ago.

Mpofu has since been appointed Highlanders assistant coach.

Bulawayo City chairman Jerry Sibanda however said negotiations with Ndlovu were still ongoing but was optimistic that they will get their man.

“We are still negotiating with him (Ndlovu) because we definitely need his services as we believe that he is one of the most underrated but good goalkeepers’ trainer in the country. We will be making formal announcements soon,” said Sibanda.

Ndlovu has been with the GameCocks since their formative years in Division Two as they won promotion to the Division One League until their grand entry into the Premier Soccer League in 2011.

AmaKhosi, as City are called, are also yet to name Dodo’s assistant but Sibanda hinted that the second in charge might come from some of those that they interviewed for the head coach’s position.

City interviewed former Highlanders assistant coach Amini Soma-Phiri and Nation Dube before settling for the former Tsholotsho gaffer.

“Maybe we might have to get whoever came second from those we interviewed because at the moment we have not appointed any assistant coach although we can confirm that Dodo is our head coach,” said Sibanda.

Despite having one of the bloated technical lineups in the league last season that had Mpofu as the head coach with other members of the think tank being Tavaka Gumbo, veteran Barry Daka, Try Ncube and Johannes Ngodzo, Byo City almost found themselves playing in the unfashionable Division One League this year. They survived relegation by a whisker when they pummelled already relegated Bantu Rovers 5-0 in their last game. — @skhumoyo2000.