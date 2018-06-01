JUST IN: $1bn Hwange Power Station expansion starts

GWERU – China has released $1 billion funding for the expansion of the Hwange power station, paving way for commencement of work, President Emmerson Mnangagwa revealed on Thursday.

The project, to be undertaken by Chinese firm Sino-Hydro, will add 600 megawatts of electricity into the national grid when complete.

Currently, the coal-fired station has six units with an installed capacity of 920 megawatts.

The release of the funding follows the successful visit to China by President Mnangagwa in April where Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to avail funding for various infrastructural projects in Zimbabwe.

“When we went to China, we got $1 billion (for Hwange 7 and 8) that (money) was released this week for a draw down,” he said.

Hwange Power Station was built in two stages, with the first four units commissioned between 1983 and 1986 while the remaining two were commissioned in 1986 and 1987. Hwange is the largest coal-fired power station in the country. The expansion project will go a long way in ensuring power security in the country, which is a critical enabler in attractive investment. The project follows commissioning of two units at Kariba Hydro-Power Station early this year as Government thrives to narrow power supply deficit.

- New Ziana