JUST IN: $5m for Marange-Zimunya Community Share Trust

Harare Bureau

Government has this morning availed $5 million for the revitalisation of the Marange-Zimunya Community Share Trust.

The cheque, from State entity Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company, was presented to the Marange-Zimunya Community Share Ownership board of trustees by President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa said: “It is our fervent hope that through this vehicle, some of the developmental needs of these communities will be addressed, further impacting on Manicaland as a whole.”

More to follow…