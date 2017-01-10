JUST IN: African central banks to meet in Johannesburg

Vusumuzi Dube, Social Media Editor

AFRICAN Central Banks are set to convene in Johannesburg, South Africa in March where they are expected to discuss country specific economic and financial affairs, with the hope of enhancing regional cooperation.

The Africa Central Banks Forum 2017 is being organised by South African based MN Capital and according to the company’s managing director, Mr Michael Ndinisa the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has already confirmed participation.

He said the forum will be held at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in Sandton on 29 March,

“The Africa Central Banks Forum 2017 is designed to give the industry direct access to insights from bank governors, increase understanding of country specific economic and financial affairs, enhance the prospect of regional cooperation, foster clarity on financial instruments, and facilitate a platform to benchmark with professionals in developed and emerging markets.

“This will be a higher level forum of policy-makers, senior management of central banks and senior decision-makers in banking and finance sector. The 2017 forum is open for attendance to all central banks, with significant emphasis on the representation of African and emerging market central bankers,” said Mr Ndinisa.

He noted that the operations of central banks have become crucial to a country’s economic and investment prospects hence throwing spotlight on these operational functions are the persisting challenges of ensuring monetary and financial stability.

Mr Ndinisa said these challenges faced by central banks were now creating low economic growth, waning investor confidence, rising unemployment rate and sovereign debt crisis.

“Due to varying structural and cyclical challenges facing central banks, the conference will explore the resolve of central banks to collaborate in coping with persistent challenges of low growth, inflation, financial stability, high unemployment and the quality of money in the economy.

“Via interactive panel session, keynote presentations, question and answer sessions, participants will review strategies employed by leading central bankers to promote innovative and inclusive fiscal and monetary policies in the backdrop of an uncertain outlook for the global economy,” he said.

Mr Ndinisa said networking sessions will be an integral part of the forum, as these sessions will be designed to facilitate the exchange of experiences and different strategies used by central banks around the world.

“The 2017 forum is open for attendance to all central banks, with significant emphasis on the representation of African and emerging market central bankers. It will be designed for senior executives from central banks, finance ministers, debt management offices, auditor general offices, national treasury offices, state pension funds, reserve and stabilisation funds and national development funds.

“The conference will also be relevant to banking and finance processionals with front office responsibilities, such as portfolio management, securities sales and trading,” he said.