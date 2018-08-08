JUST IN: Biti evades arrest, flees to Zambia

Crime Reporter

MDC Alliance principal, Tendai Biti earlier today evaded arrest at the Zimbabwe-Zambia border while fleeing the country to seek asylum in that neighbouring country.

Biti was briefly detained at Chirundu Border Post and was supposed to be transported back to Harare to assist with investigations for inciting post-election violence.

He was, however, later released after being questioned by the Zambian law enforcement agents and was reportedly allowed to proceed to Lusaka for an asylum hearing. Police sources said Biti was apprehended following a tip-off that he was presenting himself to the Zambian immigration officials.

It is suspected that Biti took advantage of the one-stop border post concept at Chirundu to flee the country.Under the one-stop border post scheme launched in 2009, travellers from Zimbabwe and Zambia are cleared just once when travelling to either side of the border. This is in contrast with the previous situation where travellers had to be cleared on both sides of the border.

Police chief spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said she was yet to get the details of the case. Earlier on Biti’s lawyer Advocate Nqobizitha Mlilo was quoted saying, “He was arrested at the Zambian border”. He added that he was trying to seek asylum.

According to a memorandum from CID Chirundu, Biti arrived at the border post on the exit side at around 0600 hours in a white Toyota Hilux Double Cab, registration number ADA7273 which was being driven by one Tawanda Blessing Chitekwe and they were also in the company of two other male occupants whose identity were not established.

It is alleged that Biti then gave a Zambian agent their passports who avoided Zimbabwe Immigration formalities and presented the passports to Zambian Immigration Officials.

