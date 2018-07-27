JUST IN: Bosso’s DRC flop busted smuggling drugs

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

A HIGHLANDERS flop, Yves Ebabali is facing deportation to his native Democratic Republic of Congo after being nabbed at the Robert Mugabe International Airport trying to smuggle prohibited drugs into the country.

Offloaded by the Bulawayo giants last season, Ebabali who first came into the country to play for Caps United in 2009 before shifting base to now defunct Kiglon in 2011 and Motor Action the following season up to 2013 before resurfacing in Bulawayo, was allegedly nabbed when alert security details at the airport intercepted the package.

“He is now facing deportation back to his homeland. Suspicions however are high that the fellow has always been dealing in illegal drugs and used football as a smokescreen,” said a source.