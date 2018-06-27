JUST IN: Boy goes missing

Nyaradzo Bakari, Chronicle Reporter

A WOMAN from Bulawayo is appealing for assistance from members of the public to locate her 12 year old son who went missing last year.

Ms Nozwelo Khumalo from Llewellyn on the outskirts of the city said her son, Admire Ndlovu went missing after she had sent him to her neighbour’s house in November last year.

“It was on November 20 and I was working in the garden. I sent Admire to my neighbour’s house but he never came back and that was the last time I saw him. I asked my neighbours and they told me he had come to them but didn’t know where he went after that,” she said.

Ms Khumalo said Admire had once disappeared and was found at their rural home in Mberengwa.

“I was deeply saddened by the disappearance of my son. I reported to the police but they told me I should first look for him among my relatives and at our rural home because the first time he disappeared he went to our rural home,” said Ms Khumalo.

She said it was difficult for her to contact her mother in the rural area or even go there because she had financial constraints.

Ms Khumalo said her son was last seen wearing jeans, a stripped T-shirt, a blue baggy jacket and yellow tennis shoes.

She said Admire is slim bodied and dark in complexion.

“I wish to be reunited with my son. I am appealing to anyone who has information on his whereabouts to assist. I can be contacted on 0783473478,” said Ms Khumalo.

