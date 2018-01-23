JUST IN: Bulawayo City Council in presidential portrait boob!

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE new political dispensation that engulfed Zimbabwe seems not to have trickled down to the Bulawayo City Council, after a government minister yesterday had to order the removal of former president Robert Mugabe’s portrait hanging from one of its facilities two months after his resignation.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation Raymond Kazembe was touring the Mzilikazi Arts and Crafts Centre Home Industries section yesterday, where he ordered for the removal of the portrait.

A Chronicle news crew which was part of the tour, observed drama unfold. After Minister Kazembe had toured the pottery and arts section of the facility at the centre, he was ushered to the home industry section to see basket weaving by the women.

The Minister quickly observed the abnormality and demanded that municipality officials pull down the portrait.

More to follow. . .