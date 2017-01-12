JUST IN: Cal_Vin disses God and Jesus on Facebook

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Award winning rapper Cal_Vin brewed an unbelievable shocker today as he went on a tirade insulting God and Jesus daring them to take his life if they were real, on his Facebook page.

According to a friend and fellow rapper AWA, Cal_Vin’s diatribe was prompted by the death of a close relative.

“We talked on the phone he was in so much pain, all he said was that he lost a close family member.”

In a series of messages on his personal Facebook timeline – Mgcini Calvin Nhliziyo, That Luvuve Boy - called himself a fallen angel, compared Jesus to Santa Clause, boldly declaring if he was real he should take his life.

“I regret giving Jesus props when all he did was give me pain, this time I’m done acting stupid, do something, prove to people you alive by taking my life f*** boi,” he posted.

Then Cal_Vin, who was once a Christian rapper named Church Boi, went on: “F*** changing, let’s continue with the F***y of life.” This was in an apparent reference to his December track Changes that features up and coming female singer Latora, where he sang about turning a new leaf and changing his partying ways.

He even shared videos and pictures of himself attending church services towards the end of last year and the beginning of this one. The change seems to be out the window.

“Jesus is a myth I’m Sorry,” he said.

More details to follow…