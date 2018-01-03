JUST IN: Cop steals $90 000 meant for BVR

January 3, 2018 Local News

cash crunch

Mashonaland West Bureau
A finance assistant with the Zimbabwe Republic Police is on the run after diverting about $90 000 meant to pay officers who participated in the Biometric Voter Registration programme into his own account.

Sergeant Lameck Karombo, who works at the Mashonaland West provincial headquarters, transferred the money from the police account into his Agribank account.

Some of the money has since been withdrawn from the account, leaving an outstanding $13 0000. Investigations are still in progress.

Details to follow…
  • Fred Moyo

    shallow article. you can do better than this nxa

    • Pams

      but the article clearly says details to follow

      • Maphila Samuel Nhlabatsi

    • Maphila Samuel Nhlabatsi

  • thendele

    these accountants need to be investigated some of them are thieves

  • Guest

    leaving $130 000 outstanding from $90 000( it can’t)