JUST IN: ED assures BRICS of free and fair elections

By Kennedy Mavhumashava, in Johannesburg, South Africa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has said all measures have been put in place to ensure that harmonised elections to be held on Monday are free, fair and credible.

Speaking today at the 10th BRICS Summit underway at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, President Mnangagwa said although campaigning for the elections has reached a climax, he decided to attend the summit because his Government attaches a lot of importance on BRICS.

He said strategic deliberations are made at BRICS summits.

MORE TO FOLLOW…