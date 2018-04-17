JUST IN: ED impressed by Chinhoyi 7

President Mnangagwa and Vice President Chiwenga, together with Cabinet Ministers and service chiefs, today had a chance to view local liberation war movie “Chinhoyi 7” at Ster Kinekor, Borrowdale in Harare.

The private viewing comes ahead of the launch of the film anytime soon.

Based on the Chinhoyi Battle of 1966, where first shots of the Second Chimurenga were fired, the film seeks to correct some misconceptions about the war.

President Mnangagwa hailed the film players for documenting the country’s history adding that Zimbabweans should safeguard the country’s hard-won independence.

“The burden of defending our land and passing on the patriotism in our blood is upon us to pass on to generations to come,” he said.

More to follow…