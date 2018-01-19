JUST IN: Four die as Cholera outbreak hits Zimbabwe

A CHOLERA outbreak has hit Zimbabwe where four people have died so far, while three are admitted in hospital.

The outbreak is confined to Chegutu Town.

The first suspected case was of an elderly woman believed to be in her 80s, while the other three contracted the disease after attending her funeral.

Mashonaland West Provincial Medical Director Dr Wenceslaus Nyamayaro confirmed the outbreak.

“Yes, there is an outbreak in Chegutu and we are doing everything to ensure that the situation is dealt with once and for all,” he said in an interview this afternoon.

Chegutu West House of Assembly member Dexter Nduna also confirmed the outbreak. The outbreak has been blamed on poor hygiene caused by inadequate water supplies and vandalism of water pipes for treated water.

