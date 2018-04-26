Just IN: Government commissions $1,2 million JMN Airport sewer systems

Auxilia Katongomara, Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT on Thursday officially commissioned a $1,2 million upgraded sewer systems at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport on the outskirts of Bulawayo.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) undertook the project through a contractor. The project is expected to service the airport and surrounding areas.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development, Engineer George Mlilo, presided over the event on behalf of the minister, Dr Joram Gumbo, who could not attend. The upgrading aviation infrastructure is critical to national development as facilitates trade and tourism through movement of people and goods in a more cost effective way.

More to follow…