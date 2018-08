PRESIDENT elect Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has directed the Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda to assist the families of political violence victims who either died or were injured during MDC Alliance demonstrations in Harare on Wednesday.

Addressing journalists at State House on Friday, Cde Mnangagwa said after his inauguration, a commission comprised of local and foreign nationals will be set up to investigate the matter to ensure closure.

More to follow……