JUST IN: Granny pummelled to death for gossiping

Wynne Zanamwe, @wynnezane

A 69-YEAR-OLD granny from Shurugwi has died in a hospital from injuries she sustained after she was assaulted by a villager who accused her of gossiping too much.

Julian Mandewo of Muchada Village was left for dead after she was allegedly severely assaulted by Tichaona Kambuve (33) at her homestead.

Kambuve accused her of gossiping about his mother. He assaulted her the old woman later died in hospital.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the incident.

“On October 15 at around 7PM Julian was sitting in her kitchen hut with her daughter, Lorraine Mandewo, when the accused arrived. He started shouting at the deceased accusing her of spreading gossip concerning his mother which he did not clarify,” he said.

“Julian ordered Kambuve to go away but he refused. She teamed up with her daughter and they pushed the accused out of the hut. When the accused was outside, he went to the firewood stack where he took a wooden log and rushed back towards Julian intending to strike her.”

Insp Goko said Lorraine stood between the two in order to defend her mother, but the murder suspect managed to strike the old woman once on the right shoulder with the log.

“Lorraine ran away leaving Julian with the accused in the house. The accused assaulted Julian with the log all over her body several times and after committing the offence he fled leaving the deceased lying unconscious. When Lorraine returned she found the deceased lying unconscious and alerted neighbours who assisted her to ferry Julian to Svika Clinic where she was further transferred to Shurugwi District hospital,” said Insp Goko.

He said the woman died the following day and Kambuve has since been arrested and will appear in court soon.

“We urge members of the public to seek third parties such as the police or other elders of the community whenever misunderstandings arise,” said Insp Goko.