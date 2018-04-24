JUST IN: High Court dismisses Chamisa application

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

THE High Court on Tuesday dismissed the application by the Advocate Nelson Chamisa led MDC-T faction in the fight over the ownership of the party name and symbols.

The bitter wrangle involves a group led by the opposition party’s president Advocate Chamisa and his rival Dr Thokozani Khupe, the party’s expelled co-deputy president.

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Francis Bere ruled that there is a constitutional crisis in the MDC-T, which must be urgently resolved first to determine the legitimacy to one of the competing parties to the leadership of the party.

“There is a constitutional crisis in the MDC-T, which must be urgently resolved first to determine the legitimacy to one of the competing parties to the leadership of the party. That resolution is the only one that must confer legitimacy to one of the competing parties to the leadership of the MDC-T,” he said.

Justice Bere said until legitimacy to the leadership is confirmed through a court process or some other competent means like arbitration, none of the MDC-T factions can claim to be the lawful authority of the party.

More to follow…
    Being a Chamisa supporter I saw this coming and even warned zealous supporters that Chamisa should go for Congress.I was shot down but now the chickens are coming home to roost and ED must be smiling.