JUST IN: IMF lifts Zim sanctions

Prosper Ndlovu, Business Editor

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) has removed its sanctions on Zimbabwe a month after the country cleared its $108 million arrears to the multi-lateral lending institution.

The IMF executive board met on Monday and resolved to remove remedial measures applied to the country, acknowledging that there was no basis to maintain the embargo.

“Removal of remedial measures follows Zimbabwe’s full settlement of all of its overdue financial obligations to the PRGT (Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust),” said IMF in a statement.

“The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved today (Monday), on a lapse of time basis, the removal of the remedial measures applied to Zimbabwe that had been in place because of the member’s overdue financial obligations…effective November 14, 2016.”

More to follow…