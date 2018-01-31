JUST IN: Justice Priscilla Chigumba appointed ZEC Chairperson

Justice Priscilla Chigumba

President Mnangagwa on Wednesday appointed High Court Judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba the new Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Chairperson.

In a letter, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda advised Justice Chigumba of her appointment to the position.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe having consulted with the Judicial service Commission and the committee on standing rules and orders has the pleasure to appoint you as the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission with immediate effect. You will be sworn in as Chairperson of the ZEC at State house tomorrow at 10 am,” reads the letter dated 31 January 2018.
  • Parrafini Hat

    Simango stand aside there is a new sheriff in town.

  • Vumani

    This lady judge has an unresolved case which was brought to Judicial Services Commission for soliciting for $20 000 bribe from a litigant. It is inconceivable & not morally acceptable to appoint an individual who has not been exonerated or cleared through a judicial enquiry. This reinforces that the illegitimate military junta does not recognise the importance of appointing people whose credibility is beyond reproach. The authenticity & validity of electoral outcomes is largely dependent on the credibility on the supervisory body ZEC, it’s beggars belief that such a glaring discrepancy is overlooked by ED for the love of concubines.