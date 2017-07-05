JUST IN – Late Cool Crooners founder declared liberation war hero

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

FOUNDING member of Jazz group the Cool Crooners Abel Sithole, who died on Sunday, has been declared a liberation war hero and will be buried on Friday.

Sithole died at the age of 83 at Mpilo Central hospital on Sunday where he had been admitted for two weeks after suffering a stroke.

A war veteran of note Sithole will be buried at the Nkulumane Heroes’ Acre according to Bulawayo War veterans chairman Cephas Ncube.

“Sithole will be buried at the Nkulumane Heroes’ Acre in Bulawayo alongside Matshingelani Nyathi who also died on Sunday. A statement from the war veterans shall be given out on Friday at the burial,” said Ncube.

Mourners are gathered at 17 Sotshangane Flats in Nguboyenja Bulawayo.

More details to follow. . .