JUST IN: Man bites huge python

A man employed a bizarre method of freeing a snake that was stuck in a car engine – by biting its tail.

The man was filmed biting the tail of a large python in an attempt to dislodge it from a car engine.

Rescuers were called to a chemical company in Thailand by security guards after the large snake was discovered wrapped around the engine of a delivery vehicle.

Thai newspaper Khaosod reports they spent three hours trying to rescue the python with little progress until a worker named Rathit stepped in.

Video shows Rathit, from Cambodia, biting the snake several times as part of his unconventional method. Eventually the python released its grip on the engine and rescuers were able to pull it free.

The snake appeared unbothered by Rathit’s attempts to remove it, as it tried to slither away from the truck.

Rathit later recaptured the large python, and snake catchers released it into the wild.

Online