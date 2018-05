Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A 22-year-old Zhombe man died after being rushed to hospital with an axe stuck in his head following at attack by three unknown assailants at Mandoza Night Club.

Michael Mapholisa died upon admission at Kadoma District Hospital, following the attack last Saturday.

Acting Midlands Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende who confirmed the incident said police have since launched a manhunt for the assailants.

MORE TO FOLLOW….