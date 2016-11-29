JUST IN: Man kills wife for opposing his wish to marry another woman

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

A 64-YEAR-OLD Zvishavane man has admitted in court that he bludgeoned his wife of 33 years to death with a log before burning her body, after she opposed his plans to marry a second wife.

Kenneth Masuku, of Mabele Village under Chief Hwedza in Zvishavane, appeared before Zvishavane magistrate Mr Peter Madiba facing one count of murder.

Masuku confirmed his warned and cautioned statement and the magistrate remanded him in custody to December 12.

Mr Madiba advised him to apply to the High Court for bail.

The prosecutor, Ms Monica Mungwena, told the court that a misunderstanding arose between Masuku and his wife on November 22.

She said Masuku lied to his wife, Lucia Dziwandi, that a prophet would visit their homestead to cleanse it.

She said around 8PM on the same day, Masuku, ordered his wife to accompany him to Ngezi River to fetch water which was to be used by the prophet.

“They had empty five litre containers each which they filled with water before walking towards their homestead,” said Ms Mungwena.

The court heard Masuku changed the route back home and walked through Mushandukwa Hills.

Ms Mungwena said in the Hills, Masuku picked up a log and struck Dziwandi once on the left side of the head before she fell down right on top of a pile of firewood which he had gathered arranged beforehand.

“He struck her for the second time on the head and she died, he started a fire using dry grass, which he had placed on the fire wood, burning the deceased body in a bid to conceal evidence,” she said.

Villagers handed Masuku over to the police.

“The accused led to the recovery of the deceased’s charred remains, a cellphone and partly burnt national identity card,” said Ms Mungwena.

