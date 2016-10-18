JUST IN: Man pours hot porridge on wife’s face

Andile Tshuma, Court Reporter

A 42-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man has been arrested for disfiguring his wife after he scalded her on the face with boiling porridge while she slept.

Lovington Phiri of Mabuthweni suburb was allegedly angry that Ms Catherine Mpofu- his wife- had spent two nights away from home.

Mpofu was rushed to hospital where she was admitted with serious burns on her face, chest, arms, and stomach.

Phiri appeared before Western Common magistrate MS Tancy Dube charged with physical abuse under the Domestic Violence Act on Monday.

He pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody to Friday for sentencing.

For the state, Mr Mufaro Mageza said a dispute arose after Ms Mpofu spent two days away from home without notifying her husband of her whereabouts.

“On October 4, 2016 at around 12PM, the complainant left her place of residence to her aunt’s place in Luveve without notifying her husband. She spent two days at her aunt’s residence without communicating with her husband,” said the prosecutor.

The court heard that Ms Mpofu returned to her matrimonial home on October 6 at around 6PM.

A heated argument allegedly erupted when Phiri questioned Ms Mpofu about where she had been.

Ms Mpofu allegedly walked out on her husband and retired to bed.

The prosecutor told the court that on the same night at around 10pm, Phiri put some water on the stove to boil. He prepared some porridge.

He said: “The accused person then poured the boiling porridge on the complainant’s face, who was already asleep on the bed.”

Mpofu sustained burns on her face, hands and chest. She was referred to hospital for medical attention where she was admitted. A medical report was produced in court as an exhibit.

@andile_tshuma