JUST IN: Man steals property worth 50 cents

A 36-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man has been arraigned for allegedly breaking into a house where he stole property worth 50 Cents.

The owner of the house teamed up with his brother and cousin to mete out instant justice on a hapless Tinashe Mushava who was seen leaving the house with his loot.

He had allegedly stolen an empty sack.

Mushava appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndhlovu charged with unlawful entry and theft.

The magistrate did not ask him to plead and refused to try the matter since Mushava was visibly injured after the assault.

“I’m sorry I can’t try this matter because this person is visibly injured. May the State look into this matter and bring to book whoever may have assaulted him. He is an accused person but he also has rights. I suggest that he seeks treatment before this matter proceeds,” said Magistrate Ndhlovu.

Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said the complainant Mr Chamunorwa Mafumbote heard some noise at his door at night on December 10 this year.

Mr Shava said: “The complainant’s brother told him there was some noise at the door.”

The court heard that Mr Mafumbote went outside to check and busted Mushava in his yard.

He noticed Mushava walking from the door towards the gate clutching an empty 50 kg sack.

Mr Mafumbote started after Mushava. He tripped him and Mushava fell to the ground, face first.

The total value of the stolen property was pegged at 50 cents, and was recovered.

