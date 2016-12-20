JUST IN: Man weeps in court

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO man burst into tears in court when his ex-wife rejected his $90 maintenance offer saying he still loved her but she left him after discovering that he was a product of incest.

Bulawayo Magistrate Mr Manasa Musiiwa ordered Amos Mulenga of Cowdray Park suburb to sit down as he was failing to utter a single word.

The man in his late 40s cried out loudly for about three minutes.

Mulenga dragged his ex-wife Ms Millicent Mugadza of Mzilikazi suburb to court seeking a downward variation order from $300 to $90 per month for the upkeep of their two children.

He said when the court granted his ex-wife`s maintenance application of $300 last month he failed to attend the hearing as he was admitted in hospital.

“I don`t know what she wants from me. We had three houses and she sold the other house without my permission. She used the money with her boyfriends. Last week, when l was walking towards Unity Village Flea Market, there were two men who were fighting only to discover that they were fighting over my ex-wife,” he said.

“She used the money with her boyfriends and came to court to suck more money from me. I was in a comma the whole of last month when the court granted her application. I don`t have a problem of maintaining my children and l still love my ex-wife. I send text messages 24/7 to her begging that she must come back home.”

He said Ms Mugadza dumped him after the couple discovered that he was a product of incest.

“I and my ex-wife discovered that my grandfather impregnated his niece for me to be born. I never had a good relationship with my family since l was born and when we discovered that I`m the product of incest my wife dumped me,” said Mulenga.

In response Ms Mugadza said $90 was too little.

“The other thing that made me to leave my husband is that he is an abusive man. He used to beat me up sometimes. This man realises almost $300 every week. I think $300 is a fair amount for his children,” she said.

The magistrate ordered Mulenga to bring his payslip to court within seven days as proof of his earnings, before he could make a ruling.

