JUST IN: Mbo Mahocs lands role on Scandal!

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa-based TV host and actress Mbo Mahocs has finally got a breakthrough in the neighbouring country’s arts industry as she has joined one of Mzansi’s biggest television soapies’ Scandal!.

The Bulawayo beauty will make her debut appearance on the soapie today as a new character called Chichi.

Mbo Mahocs’ character is described as a cheeky young lady who will do everything to get what she wants. The show airs every weekday on eTV at 7.30PM.

Mbo who stole the limelight at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards were she was an M.C will be rubbing shoulders with long serving Scandal! Castmembers such as Hlomla Dandala (Kingsley Siseko Langa), Kgomotso Christopher (Yvonne Thebe) and Joyce Skefu (Maletsatsi Khumalo).