JUST IN: Ministers ignore President Mugabe’s cabinet meeting summon

Zvamaida Murwira

THE Cabinet meeting called this morning by President Mugabe failed to take off after Ministers snubbed the sitting following a Zanu-PF caucus held yesterday that resolved not to attend it.

This comes as a joint sitting of Senate and National Assembly to impeach President Mugabe is set to be held at Harare International Conference Centre this afternoon to allow the huge number of legislators.

The current Chamber of Parliament is too small to accommodate about 350 MPs and Parliament is expected to first meet at Parliament building to make a resolution whose effect would be to change the venue of the sitting.