Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

A-31-YEAR-OLD man from Nkayi had an axe stuck more than five centimetres into his skull, endured more than 160km of bumpy roads to hospital where it was surgically removed about 14hrs later and still lived to tell the tale.

The axe was delicately balanced on brain matter and doctors allegedly told the patient the odds of his survival were one in a million.

More to follow…