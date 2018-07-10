JUST IN: MPs to get $30 000 each

Herald Online

Members of Parliament are set to get a $4million windfall in the next few days for their outstanding allowances.

Each MP is expected to pocket about $30 000.

The money is over and above what the legislators have been getting in previous weeks as Treasury paid them allowances covering September last year up to March this year.

Parliament has submitted bids to Treasury covering the last five months, which should clear all the outstanding allowances for the Eighth Parliament.

Those expected to make rich pickings are MPs who consistently attended sittings and those with distant constituencies but used private accommodation like residential houses in Harare if Parliament could not book them into hotels.

In an interview yesterday, Clerk of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Chokuda confirmed the development saying they had gone a long way in clearing their indebtedness to MPs.

“We have already paid MPs up to March. Right now MPs are getting their outstanding allowances. In fact we have paid the bulk of what we owe them. What now remains is payment of the last five months that is from March to July. We expect the money to be released in the next few days because we have submitted bids,” said Mr Chokuda.

More to follow…