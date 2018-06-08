JUST IN: Mutinhiri fired as NPF interim president

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE National Patriotic Front (NPF) on Friday fired its interim president Retired Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri accusing of hiring thugs to disrupt its party programmes.

The party’s national spokesperson Mr Jealousy Mawarire said (Rtd) Brig-Gen Mutinhiri will be replaced by the party’s national chairperson Mrs Eunice- Sandi Moyo as the party’s interim president.

NPF is composed mostly of G40 disgruntled members some of them who were fired from Zanu-PF.

More to follow…