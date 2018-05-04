JUST IN: Pair attack couple, take turns to rape woman

Codelia Mondela, Court Reporter

A 22-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo who together with an accomplice attacked a couple, sending the man fleeing while they remained taking turns to rape the woman, was on Friday sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Thokozani Ngwenya (22) employed by Chimbanje Company and residing in Tshabalala suburb, connived with Promise Ngwenya who is still at large to attack the two love birds who were walking along a foot path last month.

They stoned the couple until the man took to his heels.

More to follow…