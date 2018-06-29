JUST IN: President back home

President Mnangagwa is welcomed by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs Miriam Chikukwa at Robert Mugabe International Airport today
Harare Bureau
President Mnangagwa is now back home after a two-day State visit to Tanzania.
President Mnangagwa speaks to Central Intelligence Organisation Director-General Ambassador Isaac Moyo soon after his arrival at Robert Mugabe International Airport today.
He was welcomed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and senior Government officials.
More to follow…