JUST IN: President hails Chigova

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

WARRIORS goalkeeper George Chigova has received praises from President Emmerson Mnangagwa after his heroic saves saw the nation qualify for this year’s COSAFA cup final against Zambia on Saturday.

The giant goalkeeper wrote his own piece of history when he made five successive penalty saves as he inspired the Warriors into the final of the COSAFA Cup at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night.

This was three days after stopping three straight penalties in the shoot-out in the quarter-final against Botswana.

His on-field teammates Khama Billiat, Jameson Mukombwe and Alec Mudimu obliged by converting their penalties.

Writing on his Twitter account @edmnangagwa, the President said there was no doubt that Chigova is currently “the safest hands” the country has.

“As we currently debate which candidate has the safest hands for Zimbabwe, we can all agree the answer is without a doubt George Chigova, the Warriors heroic goalkeeper who has saved FIVE penalties this week to get the Warriors into the COSAFA Cup final!” reads the President’s tweet.

Zimbabwe will play old enemies Zambia on Saturday at the same venue, in a repeat of last year’s final.

The President also congratulated the Mighty Warriors who beat Zambia 1-0 in the first leg of the final qualifying round for the Africa Women Cup of Nations played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Rutendo Makore’s solitary strike gave the Mighty Warriors the important away goal going into the second leg encounter at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

“Congratulations also go to the Zimbabwean Women’s Team who beat Zambia in the first leg of the final qualifying round of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) yesterday. Best of luck to both teams facing our neighbours Zambia this weekend,” said the President.