PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Bulawayo ahead of the official opening of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair tomorrow.

He was welcomed at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport by Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Angeline Masuku, cabinet ministers, senior government officials and service chiefs.

The President was accompanied by First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa and senior government officials.

More to follow…